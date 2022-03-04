Medical Commodes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Medical Commodes
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Commodes in global, including the following market information:
- Global Medical Commodes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Medical Commodes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Medical Commodes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Commodes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Steel Commode Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Commodes include Drive Medical, Invacare, Roma Medical, Compass Health Brands, Nova Medical Products, Cardinal Health, TFI HealthCare and Medline Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Medical Commodes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Commodes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Commodes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Steel Commode
- Aluminium Commode
- Others
Global Medical Commodes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Commodes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Others
Global Medical Commodes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Commodes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Medical Commodes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Medical Commodes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Medical Commodes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Medical Commodes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Drive Medical
- Invacare
- Roma Medical
- Compass Health Brands
- Nova Medical Products
- Cardinal Health
- TFI HealthCare
- Medline Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Commodes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Commodes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Commodes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Commodes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Commodes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Commodes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Commodes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Commodes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Commodes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Commodes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Commodes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Commodes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Commodes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Commodes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Commodes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Commodes Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Medical Commodes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
Global and Japan Medical Commodes Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Medical Commodes Sales Market Report 2021
Global Medical Commodes Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition