Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Treatment Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Treatment Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Treatment Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Treatment Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Treatment Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Treatment Devices market was valued at 618.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 815.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Non-Pneumatic Anti-Shock Garment (NASG) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Treatment Devices include BD, GE Healthcare, Bactiguard, R. Bard, Cook Medical, Davol, 3rd Stone Design, Teleflex Incorporated and Utah Medical Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Treatment Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Treatment Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Treatment Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Non-Pneumatic Anti-Shock Garment (NASG)

Uniject Prefilled Injection System

Uterine Balloon Tamponade

Other

Global Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Treatment Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Treatment Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Other

Global Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Treatment Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Treatment Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Treatment Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Treatment Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Treatment Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Treatment Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BD

GE Healthcare

Bactiguard

R. Bard

Cook Medical

Davol

3rd Stone Design

Teleflex Incorporated

Utah Medical Products

Program for Appropriate Technology In Health (Path)

Zoex Niasg

Inpress Technologies

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Treatment Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Treatment Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Treatment Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Treatment Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Treatment Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Treatment Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Treatment Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Treatment Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Treatment Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Treatment Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Treatment Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Treatment Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

