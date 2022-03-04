Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Saliva Testing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices include F. Hoffmann La-Roche, Siemens Healthineers, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott, Shimadzu, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Dragerwerk and Express Diagnostics International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Saliva Testing

Breath Testing

Urine Testing

Blood Testing

Hair & Sweat Testing

Otehr

Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Diagnostics Laboratories

On-The-Spot Testing

Forensic Laboratories

Other

Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

F. Hoffmann La-Roche

Siemens Healthineers

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbott

Shimadzu

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Dragerwerk

Express Diagnostics International

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Compani

