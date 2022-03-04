Ureteral Dilators Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ureteral Dilators in global, including the following market information:

Global Ureteral Dilators Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ureteral Dilators Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Ureteral Dilators companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ureteral Dilators market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

6-10 Fr Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ureteral Dilators include Cook Medical, Teleflex, Olympus, Boston Scientific, BD, Optimed, Envaste Medical, Coloplast and Blue Neem Medical Devices, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Ureteral Dilators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ureteral Dilators Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ureteral Dilators Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

6-10 Fr

10-16 Fr

16-20 Fr

20-24 Fr

Others

Global Ureteral Dilators Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ureteral Dilators Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Global Ureteral Dilators Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ureteral Dilators Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ureteral Dilators revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ureteral Dilators revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ureteral Dilators sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Ureteral Dilators sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cook Medical

Teleflex

Olympus

Boston Scientific

BD

Optimed

Envaste Medical

Coloplast

Blue Neem Medical Devices

Medpro Medical

Zhejiang Chuangxiang Medical Technology

