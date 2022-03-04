Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices in global, including the following market information:
- Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices market was valued at 2917.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3844.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dry Powder Inhaler Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices include Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Merck, MannKind, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Mylan N.V, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Dry Powder Inhaler
- Metered Dose Inhaler
- Nebulizer
Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Asthma
- COPD
- Cystic Fibrosis
- Other
Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
- Novartis AG
- GlaxoSmithKline
- AstraZeneca
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
- Merck
- MannKind
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Mylan N.V
- Omron Corp
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- 3M Healthcare
- Sunovion Pharmaceuticals
- Koninklijke Philips N.V
- Gerresheimer AG
- Bespak
- AptarGroup
- SHL Group
- Nypro Healthcare
- Hovione
- Chiesi Farmaceutici S.P.A
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pulmonary Drug Delivery
