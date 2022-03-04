Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices market was valued at 2917.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3844.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dry Powder Inhaler Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices include Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Merck, MannKind, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Mylan N.V, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dry Powder Inhaler

Metered Dose Inhaler

Nebulizer

Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Asthma

COPD

Cystic Fibrosis

Other

Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline

AstraZeneca

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Merck

MannKind

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Mylan N.V

Omron Corp

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

3M Healthcare

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Gerresheimer AG

Bespak

AptarGroup

SHL Group

Nypro Healthcare

Hovione

Chiesi Farmaceutici S.P.A

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pulmonary Drug Delivery

