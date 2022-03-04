Medical Ultrasound Transducer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Medical Ultrasound Transducer
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Ultrasound Transducer in global, including the following market information:
- Global Medical Ultrasound Transducer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Medical Ultrasound Transducer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Medical Ultrasound Transducer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Ultrasound Transducer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Linear Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Ultrasound Transducer include GE, Philips, Siemens, SonoSite, Toshiba, Samsung Medison, Hitachi, Esaote and Mindray, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Medical Ultrasound Transducer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Ultrasound Transducer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Ultrasound Transducer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Linear Type
- Convex Type
- Phased Array Type
- Endocavitary Type
- Others
Global Medical Ultrasound Transducer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Ultrasound Transducer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Ophthalmology
- Cardiology
- Abdomen
- Uterus
- Other
Global Medical Ultrasound Transducer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Ultrasound Transducer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Medical Ultrasound Transducer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Medical Ultrasound Transducer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Medical Ultrasound Transducer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Medical Ultrasound Transducer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- GE
- Philips
- Siemens
- SonoSite
- Toshiba
- Samsung Medison
- Hitachi
- Esaote
- Mindray
- SIUI
- Shenzhen Ruqi
- SonoScape
- Jiarui
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Ultrasound Transducer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Ultrasound Transducer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Ultrasound Transducer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Ultrasound Transducer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Ultrasound Transducer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Ultrasound Transducer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Ultrasound Transducer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Ultrasound Transducer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Ultrasound Transducer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Ultrasound Transducer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Ultrasound Transducer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Ultrasound Transducer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Ultrasound Transducer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Ultrasound Transducer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Ultrasound Transducer Companies
