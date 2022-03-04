Medical Ultrasound Transducer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Ultrasound Transducer in global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Ultrasound Transducer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Medical Ultrasound Transducer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Medical Ultrasound Transducer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Ultrasound Transducer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Linear Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Ultrasound Transducer include GE, Philips, Siemens, SonoSite, Toshiba, Samsung Medison, Hitachi, Esaote and Mindray, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Medical Ultrasound Transducer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Ultrasound Transducer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Ultrasound Transducer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Linear Type

Convex Type

Phased Array Type

Endocavitary Type

Others

Global Medical Ultrasound Transducer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Ultrasound Transducer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Ophthalmology

Cardiology

Abdomen

Uterus

Other

Global Medical Ultrasound Transducer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Ultrasound Transducer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Ultrasound Transducer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Ultrasound Transducer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medical Ultrasound Transducer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Medical Ultrasound Transducer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE

Philips

Siemens

SonoSite

Toshiba

Samsung Medison

Hitachi

Esaote

Mindray

SIUI

Shenzhen Ruqi

SonoScape

Jiarui

