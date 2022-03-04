Implanted Venous Access Device Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Implanted Venous Access Devices are small, flexible tubes placed in large veins for people who require frequent access to the bloodstream.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Implanted Venous Access Device in global, including the following market information:

Global Implanted Venous Access Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Implanted Venous Access Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Implanted Venous Access Device companies in 2021 (%)

The global Implanted Venous Access Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PICC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Implanted Venous Access Device include Becton, Dickinson and Company, C. R. Bard, Inc., Smiths Medical, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nipro Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences, Terumo Corporation and Vygon (UK) Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Implanted Venous Access Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Implanted Venous Access Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Implanted Venous Access Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PICC

Centrally Inserted Catheters (non-tunnelled and tunnelled)

Implanted Ports

Others

Global Implanted Venous Access Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Implanted Venous Access Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Non-Hospital

Global Implanted Venous Access Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Implanted Venous Access Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Implanted Venous Access Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Implanted Venous Access Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Implanted Venous Access Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Implanted Venous Access Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Becton, Dickinson and Company

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Smiths Medical, Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Nipro Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences

Terumo Corporation

Vygon (UK) Ltd

Ameco Medical Industries

AngioDynamics, Inc.

Romsons

PRODIMED

