Orthopedic Support Splints Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An Orthopedic Support Splint is a device used for support or immobilization of a limb or the spine. It can be used in multiple situations, including temporary immobilization of potentially broken bones or damaged joints and support for joints during activity.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Orthopedic Support Splints in global, including the following market information:

Global Orthopedic Support Splints Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Orthopedic Support Splints Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Orthopedic Support Splints companies in 2021 (%)

The global Orthopedic Support Splints market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Braces & Support Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Orthopedic Support Splints include DJO Global, Ottobock, Ossur, 3M Company, Bauerfeind, DeRoyal, Medi GmbH & Co., Zimmer and Lohmann & Rauscher, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Orthopedic Support Splints manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Orthopedic Support Splints Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Orthopedic Support Splints Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Braces & Support

Casting Supplies

Splinting Supplies

Global Orthopedic Support Splints Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Orthopedic Support Splints Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacies

Online Sales

Global Orthopedic Support Splints Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Orthopedic Support Splints Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Orthopedic Support Splints revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Orthopedic Support Splints revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Orthopedic Support Splints sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Orthopedic Support Splints sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DJO Global

Ottobock

Ossur

3M Company

Bauerfeind

DeRoyal

Medi GmbH & Co.

Zimmer

Lohmann & Rauscher

Breg

THUASNE

ORTEC

BSN Medical

Tynor Orthotics

DUK-IN

Prime Medical

Adhenor

Aspen

Rcai

Truelife

Huici Medical

Dynamic Techno Medicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Orthopedic Support Splints Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Orthopedic Support Splints Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Orthopedic Support Splints Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Orthopedic Support Splints Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Orthopedic Support Splints Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Orthopedic Support Splints Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Orthopedic Support Splints Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Orthopedic Support Splints Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Orthopedic Support Splints Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Orthopedic Support Splints Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Orthopedic Support Splints Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Orthopedic Support Splints Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Orthopedic Support Splints Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Orthopedic Support Splints Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Orthopedic Support Splints Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Orthopedi

