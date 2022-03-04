Pet Food Ingredients Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pet Food Ingredients in global, including the following market information:
Global Pet Food Ingredients Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pet Food Ingredients Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Pet Food Ingredients companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pet Food Ingredients market was valued at 33390 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 45430 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Animal Derivatives Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pet Food Ingredients include BASF, Du Pont, ADM, Ingredion, Koninklijke DSM, Nestle, Roquette, Darling Ingredients and Omega Protien Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Pet Food Ingredients manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pet Food Ingredients Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pet Food Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Animal Derivatives
- Plant Derivatives
- Additives
- Other
Global Pet Food Ingredients Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pet Food Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Dogs
- Cats
- Birds
- Aquatic Feed
- Other
Global Pet Food Ingredients Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pet Food Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Pet Food Ingredients revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Pet Food Ingredients revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Pet Food Ingredients sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Pet Food Ingredients sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- Du Pont
- ADM
- Ingredion
- Koninklijke DSM
- Nestle
- Roquette
- Darling Ingredients
- Omega Protien Corporation
- Ingredion Incorporated
- Leo Group
- The Nutro Company
- DAR PRO Ingredients
- BHJ Pet Food
- 3D Corporate Solutions
- Hill’s Pet Nutrition
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pet Food Ingredients Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pet Food Ingredients Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pet Food Ingredients Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pet Food Ingredients Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pet Food Ingredients Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pet Food Ingredients Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pet Food Ingredients Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pet Food Ingredients Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pet Food Ingredients Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pet Food Ingredients Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pet Food Ingredients Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pet Food Ingredients Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pet Food Ingredients Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pet Food Ingredients Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pet Food Ingredients Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pet Food Ingredients Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
