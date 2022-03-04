Extended Release Protein Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Extended Release Protein
Extended Release Protein is a often-neglected area of protein supplementation. Whilst fast-absorbing protein powders and shakes such as Whey Protein Isolate are perfect after a tough workout, it is ideal to use a Slow Release Protein at night or before bed.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Extended Release Protein in global, including the following market information:
- Global Extended Release Protein Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Extended Release Protein Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Extended Release Protein companies in 2021 (%)
The global Extended Release Protein market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Chocolate Milkshake Flavor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Extended Release Protein include BSN, MuscleTech, MusclePharm, MAN Sports, Dymatize and MHP, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Extended Release Protein manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Extended Release Protein Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Extended Release Protein Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Chocolate Milkshake Flavor
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Flavor
- Cookies & Cream Flavor
- Peanut Butter Cookie Flavor
- Other
Global Extended Release Protein Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Extended Release Protein Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Drug Stores
- Convenience Stores
- Other
Global Extended Release Protein Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Extended Release Protein Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Extended Release Protein revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Extended Release Protein revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Extended Release Protein sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Extended Release Protein sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BSN
- MuscleTech
- MusclePharm
- MAN Sports
- Dymatize
- MHP
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Extended Release Protein Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Extended Release Protein Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Extended Release Protein Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Extended Release Protein Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Extended Release Protein Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Extended Release Protein Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Extended Release Protein Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Extended Release Protein Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Extended Release Protein Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Extended Release Protein Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Extended Release Protein Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Extended Release Protein Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Extended Release Protein Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Extended Release Protein Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Extended Release Protein Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Extended Release Protein Companies
4 S
