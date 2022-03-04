Disposable Medical Nonwoven Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Disposable Medical Nonwoven
This report contains market size and forecasts of Disposable Medical Nonwoven in global, including the following market information:
- Global Disposable Medical Nonwoven Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Disposable Medical Nonwoven Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
- Global top five Disposable Medical Nonwoven companies in 2021 (%)
The global Disposable Medical Nonwoven market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Surgical Products Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Disposable Medical Nonwoven include Kimberly-Clark, Medline Industries, Molnlycke Health Care, Paul Hartmann, Ahlstrom, Asahi Kasei, Freudenberg & Co. KG, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA and Domtar. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Disposable Medical Nonwoven manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Disposable Medical Nonwoven Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Disposable Medical Nonwoven Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Surgical Products
- Wound Dressings
- Incontinence Products
- Other
Global Disposable Medical Nonwoven Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Disposable Medical Nonwoven Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Other
Global Disposable Medical Nonwoven Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Disposable Medical Nonwoven Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Disposable Medical Nonwoven revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Disposable Medical Nonwoven revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Disposable Medical Nonwoven sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
- Key companies Disposable Medical Nonwoven sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Kimberly-Clark
- Medline Industries
- Molnlycke Health Care
- Paul Hartmann
- Ahlstrom
- Asahi Kasei
- Freudenberg & Co. KG
- Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA
- Domtar
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Disposable Medical Nonwoven Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Disposable Medical Nonwoven Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Disposable Medical Nonwoven Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Disposable Medical Nonwoven Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Disposable Medical Nonwoven Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Disposable Medical Nonwoven Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Disposable Medical Nonwoven Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Disposable Medical Nonwoven Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Disposable Medical Nonwoven Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Disposable Medical Nonwoven Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Disposable Medical Nonwoven Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Disposable Medical Nonwoven Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Disposable Medical Nonwoven Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disposable Medical Nonwoven Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Disposable Medical Nonwoven Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
