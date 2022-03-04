Blood Transfusion Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Blood Transfusion Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Blood Transfusion Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Blood Transfusion Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Blood Transfusion Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Blood Transfusion Devices market was valued at 6227.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7796.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Blood Collection Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Blood Transfusion Devices include Macopharma, Becton Dickinson, B.Braun, Terumo, Abbott, Haemonetics, Fresenius Kabi, Immucor and Fenwal, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Blood Transfusion Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Blood Transfusion Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Blood Transfusion Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Blood Collection

Blood Processing

Blood Safety

Other

Global Blood Transfusion Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Blood Transfusion Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Blood Collection

Blood Processing

Blood Safety

Other

Global Blood Transfusion Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Blood Transfusion Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Blood Transfusion Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Blood Transfusion Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Blood Transfusion Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Blood Transfusion Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Macopharma

Becton Dickinson

B.Braun

Terumo

Abbott

Haemonetics

Fresenius Kabi

Immucor

Fenwal

Qmed

Cerus

Chindex Medical Limited

Armstrong Medical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Blood Transfusion Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Blood Transfusion Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Blood Transfusion Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Blood Transfusion Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Blood Transfusion Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Blood Transfusion Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Blood Transfusion Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Blood Transfusion Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Blood Transfusion Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Blood Transfusion Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Blood Transfusion Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Blood Transfusion Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Blood Transfusion Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Blood Transfusion Devices Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Blood Transfusion Devices Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Blood Transfusion Device

