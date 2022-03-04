Weight Loss and Weight Management Product Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Weight Loss and Weight Management Product
This report contains market size and forecasts of Weight Loss and Weight Management Product in global, including the following market information:
- Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Product Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Product Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Weight Loss and Weight Management Product companies in 2021 (%)
The global Weight Loss and Weight Management Product market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Meals Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Weight Loss and Weight Management Product include Atkins Nutritionals, Biosynergy, GSK (GlaxoSmithKline), Herbalife International of America, Kellogg Co, Kraft, Nestle, Nutrisystem and QUAKER, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Weight Loss and Weight Management Product manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Product Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Product Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Meals
- Beverages
- Supplements
Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Product Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Product Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Fitness Centers and Health Clubs
- Slimming Centers and Commercial Weight Loss
- Consulting Services
- Online Weight Loss Programs
Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Product Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Product Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Weight Loss and Weight Management Product revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Weight Loss and Weight Management Product revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Weight Loss and Weight Management Product sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Weight Loss and Weight Management Product sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Atkins Nutritionals
- Biosynergy
- GSK (GlaxoSmithKline)
- Herbalife International of America
- Kellogg Co
- Kraft
- Nestle
- Nutrisystem
- QUAKER
- Vivus
- Weight Watchers International
- Herbalife Ltd
- Ethicon (Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)
- Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.
- Brunswick Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Weight Loss and Weight Management Product Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Product Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Product Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Product Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Product Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Product Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Weight Loss and Weight Management Product Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Product Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Product Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Product Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Product Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Weight Loss and Weight Management Product Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Weight Loss and Weight Management Product Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2
