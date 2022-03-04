Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) in global, including the following market information:
Global Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Two-component PUD Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) include Covestro, DSM, Lanxess, Lubrizol, BASF, Alberdingk Boley, Hauthaway, Stahl and Mitsui Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Two-component PUD
- One-component PUD
- Urethane-modified
Global Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Coatings
- Adhesive & Sealants
- Leather Finishing
- Paper & Textile
- Fiber Glass Sizing
- Others
Global Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Covestro
- DSM
- Lanxess
- Lubrizol
- BASF
- Alberdingk Boley
- Hauthaway
- Stahl
- Mitsui Chemicals
- Michelman
- Bond Polymers (BPI)
- UBE
- DIC
- Reichhold
- Wanhua Chemical
- Dow Chemical
- SiwoChem
- SNP
- Chase
- VCM Polyurethanes
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 W
