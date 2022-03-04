Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) in global, including the following market information:

Global Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6915804/global-waterborne-polyurethane-dispersion-2022-2028-957

Global top five Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Two-component PUD Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) include Covestro, DSM, Lanxess, Lubrizol, BASF, Alberdingk Boley, Hauthaway, Stahl and Mitsui Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Two-component PUD

One-component PUD

Urethane-modified

Global Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Coatings

Adhesive & Sealants

Leather Finishing

Paper & Textile

Fiber Glass Sizing

Others

Global Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Covestro

DSM

Lanxess

Lubrizol

BASF

Alberdingk Boley

Hauthaway

Stahl

Mitsui Chemicals

Michelman

Bond Polymers (BPI)

UBE

DIC

Reichhold

Wanhua Chemical

Dow Chemical

SiwoChem

SNP

Chase

VCM Polyurethanes

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-waterborne-polyurethane-dispersion-2022-2028-957-6915804

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 W

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414