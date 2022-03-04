Potassium Fluoborate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Potassium Fluoborate in global, including the following market information:
Global Potassium Fluoborate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Potassium Fluoborate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Potassium Fluoborate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Potassium Fluoborate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Reagent Grade Potassium Fluoborate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Potassium Fluoborate include Solvay, AMG Aluminum, Harshil Industries, Skyline Chemical, Jiuding Fluorin Chemicals, Hunan Guangcheng Chemical Industry, Henan Kingway Chemicals, S.B. Chemicals and Triveni Chemicals. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Potassium Fluoborate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Potassium Fluoborate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Potassium Fluoborate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Reagent Grade Potassium Fluoborate
- Technical Grade Potassium Fluoborate
Global Potassium Fluoborate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Potassium Fluoborate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Metallurgical Industry
- Chemical
- Other
Global Potassium Fluoborate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Potassium Fluoborate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Potassium Fluoborate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Potassium Fluoborate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Potassium Fluoborate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Potassium Fluoborate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Solvay
- AMG Aluminum
- Harshil Industries
- Skyline Chemical
- Jiuding Fluorin Chemicals
- Hunan Guangcheng Chemical Industry
- Henan Kingway Chemicals
- S.B. Chemicals
- Triveni Chemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Potassium Fluoborate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Potassium Fluoborate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Potassium Fluoborate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Potassium Fluoborate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Potassium Fluoborate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Potassium Fluoborate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Potassium Fluoborate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Potassium Fluoborate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Potassium Fluoborate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Potassium Fluoborate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Potassium Fluoborate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Potassium Fluoborate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Potassium Fluoborate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Potassium Fluoborate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Potassium Fluoborate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Potassium Fluoborate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
