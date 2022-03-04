Electric Plugs and Sockets Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Plugs and Sockets in global, including the following market information:

Global Electric Plugs and Sockets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electric Plugs and Sockets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Electric Plugs and Sockets companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electric Plugs and Sockets market was valued at 9675.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 12420 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

High Power Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electric Plugs and Sockets include ABB, Schneider Electric, Emerson Electric, Legrand, Palazzoli, Eaton Corporation, Philips, Siemens and Bull, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Electric Plugs and Sockets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electric Plugs and Sockets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Plugs and Sockets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

High Power

Medium Power

Low Power

Global Electric Plugs and Sockets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Plugs and Sockets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Other

Global Electric Plugs and Sockets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Plugs and Sockets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electric Plugs and Sockets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electric Plugs and Sockets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electric Plugs and Sockets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Electric Plugs and Sockets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

Schneider Electric

Emerson Electric

Legrand

Palazzoli

Eaton Corporation

Philips

Siemens

Bull

KEG

Panasonic

3M

Huntkey

DELI

Wenzhou Chmag Electrical

Mennekes Elektrotechnik

Scame

Amphenol

MI

ZOLEE

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electric Plugs and Sockets Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electric Plugs and Sockets Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electric Plugs and Sockets Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electric Plugs and Sockets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electric Plugs and Sockets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electric Plugs and Sockets Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electric Plugs and Sockets Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electric Plugs and Sockets Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electric Plugs and Sockets Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electric Plugs and Sockets Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electric Plugs and Sockets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Plugs and Sockets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Plugs and Sockets Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Plugs and Sockets Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Plugs and Sockets Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric

