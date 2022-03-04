Electromagnetic Contactors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electromagnetic Contactors in global, including the following market information:

Global Electromagnetic Contactors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electromagnetic Contactors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Electromagnetic Contactors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electromagnetic Contactors market was valued at 2692.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4176.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

AC Contactor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electromagnetic Contactors include ABB, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, Siemens, Rockwell, Eaton, Joslyn Clark, Toshiba and Zez Silko and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Electromagnetic Contactors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electromagnetic Contactors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electromagnetic Contactors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

AC Contactor

DC Contactor

Global Electromagnetic Contactors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electromagnetic Contactors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Power Switching

Motor Application

Other

Global Electromagnetic Contactors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electromagnetic Contactors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electromagnetic Contactors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electromagnetic Contactors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electromagnetic Contactors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Electromagnetic Contactors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

Siemens

Rockwell

Eaton

Joslyn Clark

Toshiba

Zez Silko

ETI Group

