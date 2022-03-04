Engineering Vehicles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Engineering Vehicles in global, including the following market information:
Global Engineering Vehicles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Engineering Vehicles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Engineering Vehicles companies in 2021 (%)
The global Engineering Vehicles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Internal Combustion Engine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Engineering Vehicles include Caterpillar, Komatsu, Deere & Company, Doosan, Kubota Group, Magna International, Volvo Construction Equipment, Babcock Vehicle Engineering Ltd and Whelen Engineering Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Engineering Vehicles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Engineering Vehicles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Engineering Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Internal Combustion Engine
- Battery-Operated
- Gas-Powered
- Other
Global Engineering Vehicles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Engineering Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Mining
- Construction
- Transportation
- Other
Global Engineering Vehicles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Engineering Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Engineering Vehicles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Engineering Vehicles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Engineering Vehicles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Engineering Vehicles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Caterpillar
- Komatsu
- Deere & Company
- Doosan
- Kubota Group
- Magna International
- Volvo Construction Equipment
- Babcock Vehicle Engineering Ltd
- Whelen Engineering Company
- Cosworth
- Sany
- XCMG
- Mercedes-Benz
- Volkswagen
- Toyota
- TATA
- KION Group
- Hyster-Yale
- Jungheinrich
- Konecranes
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Engineering Vehicles Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Engineering Vehicles Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Engineering Vehicles Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Engineering Vehicles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Engineering Vehicles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Engineering Vehicles Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Engineering Vehicles Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Engineering Vehicles Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Engineering Vehicles Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Engineering Vehicles Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Engineering Vehicles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Engineering Vehicles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Engineering Vehicles Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Engineering Vehicles Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Engineering Vehicles Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Engineering Vehicles Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
