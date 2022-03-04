Power Assist Wheelchairs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Assist Wheelchairs in global, including the following market information:

Global Power Assist Wheelchairs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Power Assist Wheelchairs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Power Assist Wheelchairs companies in 2021 (%)

The global Power Assist Wheelchairs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Manual Power Assist Wheelchair Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Power Assist Wheelchairs include Sunrise Medical, Quickie Wheelchairs, Max Mobility, Wicked Wheelchairs, Magic Wheels, Glide, Specialised Wheelchair Company, Karman Healthcare and Yamaha. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Power Assist Wheelchairs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Power Assist Wheelchairs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Power Assist Wheelchairs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Manual Power Assist Wheelchair

Electric Power Assist Wheelchair

Global Power Assist Wheelchairs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Power Assist Wheelchairs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

The Patient

The Disabled

The Aaged

Other

Global Power Assist Wheelchairs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Power Assist Wheelchairs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Power Assist Wheelchairs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Power Assist Wheelchairs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Power Assist Wheelchairs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Power Assist Wheelchairs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sunrise Medical

Quickie Wheelchairs

Max Mobility

Wicked Wheelchairs

Magic Wheels

Glide

Specialised Wheelchair Company

Karman Healthcare

Yamaha

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Power Assist Wheelchairs Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Power Assist Wheelchairs Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Power Assist Wheelchairs Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Power Assist Wheelchairs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Power Assist Wheelchairs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Power Assist Wheelchairs Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Power Assist Wheelchairs Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Power Assist Wheelchairs Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Power Assist Wheelchairs Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Power Assist Wheelchairs Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Power Assist Wheelchairs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Power Assist Wheelchairs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Power Assist Wheelchairs Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power Assist Wheelchairs Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Power Assist Wheelchairs Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power Assist Wheelchairs Companies

