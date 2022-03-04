Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Over Ethernet Solutions in Global, including the following market information:
Global Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Power Over Ethernet Solutions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Power Sourcing Equipment Controllers & ICs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Power Over Ethernet Solutions include Maxim Integrated, Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, Microchip Technology, Stmicroelectronics, Broadcom, Monolithic Power Systems, On Semiconductor and Cisco Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Power Over Ethernet Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Power Sourcing Equipment Controllers & ICs
- Powered Device Controllers & ICs
Global Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
Global Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Power Over Ethernet Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Power Over Ethernet Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Maxim Integrated
- Texas Instruments
- Analog Devices
- Microchip Technology
- Stmicroelectronics
- Broadcom
- Monolithic Power Systems
- On Semiconductor
- Cisco Systems
- Silicon Laboratories
- Akros Silicon
- Red Lion
- B&B Electronics
- Littelfuse
- Advantech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Power Over Ethernet Solutions Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Power Over Ethernet Solutions Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Power Over Ethernet Solutions Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Power Over Ethernet Solutions Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Power Over Ethernet Solutions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Power Over Ethernet Solutions Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power Over Ethernet Solutions Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Power Over Ethernet Solutions Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3
