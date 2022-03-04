NewsTechnology
Automotive Center Console Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Automotive Center Console
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Center Console in global, including the following market information:
- Global Automotive Center Console Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Automotive Center Console Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Automotive Center Console companies in 2021 (%)
- The global Automotive Center Console market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Electromagnetic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Automotive Center Console include Johnson Controls, Grammer, Magneti Marelli, Faurecia, Kolpin, RAMPAGE, MVC, TSI Products,Inc and Plastikon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- Wesurveyed the Automotive Center Console manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
- Global Automotive Center Console Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
- Global Automotive Center Console Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Electromagnetic
- DC Motor Type
- Permanent Magnet Motor
- Global Automotive Center Console Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
- Global Automotive Center Console Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Passenger cars
- HCV
- LCV
- Global Automotive Center Console Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
- Global Automotive Center Console Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
- Key companies Automotive Center Console revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automotive Center Console revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automotive Center Console sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Automotive Center Console sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Johnson Controls
- Grammer
- Magneti Marelli
- Faurecia
- Kolpin
- RAMPAGE
- MVC
- TSI Products,Inc
- Plastikon
- Hertland Automotive
- Sanko Gosei
- Gac component
- O-film
- Yanfeng Visteon
- Junhong
- Carfu
