Prebiotics Ingredients Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Prebiotics Ingredients in global, including the following market information:

Global Prebiotics Ingredients Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Prebiotics Ingredients Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Prebiotics Ingredients companies in 2021 (%)

The global Prebiotics Ingredients market was valued at 4225.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5356.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Oligosaccharide (MOS/GOS/FOS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Prebiotics Ingredients include Dupont, Cargill, Beneo, Frieslandcampina, Ingredion, Nexira, Beghin Meiji, Yakult and Royal Cosun and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Prebiotics Ingredients manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Prebiotics Ingredients Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Prebiotics Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Oligosaccharide (MOS/GOS/FOS)

Inulin

Polydextrose

Other

Global Prebiotics Ingredients Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Prebiotics Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplement

Animal Feed

Other

Global Prebiotics Ingredients Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Prebiotics Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Prebiotics Ingredients revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Prebiotics Ingredients revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Prebiotics Ingredients sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Prebiotics Ingredients sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dupont

Cargill

Beneo

Frieslandcampina

Ingredion

Nexira

Beghin Meiji

Yakult

Royal Cosun

Samyang Genex

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Prebiotics Ingredients Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Prebiotics Ingredients Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Prebiotics Ingredients Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Prebiotics Ingredients Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Prebiotics Ingredients Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Prebiotics Ingredients Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Prebiotics Ingredients Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Prebiotics Ingredients Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Prebiotics Ingredients Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Prebiotics Ingredients Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Prebiotics Ingredients Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Prebiotics Ingredients Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Prebiotics Ingredients Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Prebiotics Ingredients Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Prebiotics Ingredients Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Prebiotics Ingredients Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

