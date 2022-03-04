Soft Drink Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Soft Drink in global, including the following market information:

Global Soft Drink Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Soft Drink Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Soft Drink companies in 2021 (%)

The global Soft Drink market was valued at 131240 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 172040 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Carbonated Soft Drinks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Soft Drink include Keko Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Red Bull, Dr Pepper Snapple, Nestle Waters, Danone, Tingyi and Arizona Beverages, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Soft Drink manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Global Soft Drink Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Soft Drink Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Juices

RTD Tea and Coffee

Others

Global Soft Drink Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Soft Drink Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Online Sales

Offline Sales

Global Soft Drink Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Soft Drink Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

Key companies Soft Drink revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Soft Drink revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Soft Drink sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Soft Drink sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Keko Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd

Coca-Cola

PepsiCo

Red Bull

Dr Pepper Snapple

Nestle Waters

Danone

Tingyi

Arizona Beverages

B Natural

Bai

Bisleri

Britvic

Dabur

Kraft

MD Drinks

Monster Beverage

