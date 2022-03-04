NewsTechnology
Soft Drink Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Soft Drink
This report contains market size and forecasts of Soft Drink in global, including the following market information:
- Global Soft Drink Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Soft Drink Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Soft Drink companies in 2021 (%)
- The global Soft Drink market was valued at 131240 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 172040 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Carbonated Soft Drinks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Soft Drink include Keko Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Red Bull, Dr Pepper Snapple, Nestle Waters, Danone, Tingyi and Arizona Beverages, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- Wesurveyed the Soft Drink manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
- Global Soft Drink Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
- Global Soft Drink Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Carbonated Soft Drinks
- Juices
- RTD Tea and Coffee
- Others
- Global Soft Drink Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
- Global Soft Drink Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Online Sales
- Offline Sales
- Global Soft Drink Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
- Global Soft Drink Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
- Key companies Soft Drink revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Soft Drink revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Soft Drink sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Soft Drink sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Keko Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd
- Coca-Cola
- PepsiCo
- Red Bull
- Dr Pepper Snapple
- Nestle Waters
- Danone
- Tingyi
- Arizona Beverages
- B Natural
- Bai
- Bisleri
- Britvic
- Dabur
- Kraft
- MD Drinks
- Monster Beverage
