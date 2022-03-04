RFID Transponders Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of RFID Transponders in global, including the following market information:

Global RFID Transponders Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global RFID Transponders Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five RFID Transponders companies in 2021 (%)

The global RFID Transponders market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Passive RFID Transponders Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of RFID Transponders include Atmel, NXP Semiconductors, Murata Electronics, Texas Instruments, 3M, Maxim Integrated, Abracon, AMS and Microchip, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the RFID Transponders manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global RFID Transponders Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global RFID Transponders Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Passive RFID Transponders

Active RFID Transponders

Semi-Active RFID Transponders

Global RFID Transponders Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global RFID Transponders Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Network Services

Video

Government

Other

Global RFID Transponders Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global RFID Transponders Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies RFID Transponders revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies RFID Transponders revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies RFID Transponders sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies RFID Transponders sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Atmel

NXP Semiconductors

Murata Electronics

Texas Instruments

3M

Maxim Integrated

Abracon

AMS

Microchip

Siemens

STMicroelectronics

ON Semicondicutor

Harting

Avery Dennison RFID

Panasonic Electronic Components

Syrma Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 RFID Transponders Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global RFID Transponders Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global RFID Transponders Overall Market Size

2.1 Global RFID Transponders Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global RFID Transponders Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global RFID Transponders Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top RFID Transponders Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global RFID Transponders Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global RFID Transponders Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global RFID Transponders Sales by Companies

3.5 Global RFID Transponders Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 RFID Transponders Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers RFID Transponders Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 RFID Transponders Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 RFID Transponders Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 RFID Transponders Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global RFID Transponders Market Size Markets, 2021 &

