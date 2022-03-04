NewsTechnology
Methylphenidate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Methylphenidate
This report contains market size and forecasts of Methylphenidate in global, including the following market information:
- Global Methylphenidate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Methylphenidate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Methylphenidate companies in 2021 (%)
- The global Methylphenidate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Tablet Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Methylphenidate include Pfizer, Teva, Novartis, Sandoz and GSK, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- Wesurveyed the Methylphenidate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
- Global Methylphenidate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
- Global Methylphenidate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Tablet
- Capsule
- Others
- Global Methylphenidate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
- Global Methylphenidate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder
- Narcolepsy
- Other
- Global Methylphenidate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
- Global Methylphenidate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
- Key companies Methylphenidate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Methylphenidate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Methylphenidate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Methylphenidate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Pfizer
- Teva
- Novartis
- Sandoz
- GSK
