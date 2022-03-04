Dental Alignment Mouthpieces Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dental Alignment Mouthpieces in global, including the following market information:

Global Dental Alignment Mouthpieces Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dental Alignment Mouthpieces Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Dental Alignment Mouthpieces companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dental Alignment Mouthpieces market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Clear Aligner Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dental Alignment Mouthpieces include Align Technology, ClearCorrect, Dentsply Sirona, Angelalign, Danaher Ormco, Smartee, Irok, BioMers and ClearPath Orthodontics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Dental Alignment Mouthpieces manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

Global Dental Alignment Mouthpieces Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dental Alignment Mouthpieces Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Clear Aligner

Conventional

Global Dental Alignment Mouthpieces Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dental Alignment Mouthpieces Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Adult

Children

Global Dental Alignment Mouthpieces Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dental Alignment Mouthpieces Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

Key companies Dental Alignment Mouthpieces revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dental Alignment Mouthpieces revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dental Alignment Mouthpieces sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Dental Alignment Mouthpieces sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Align Technology

ClearCorrect

Dentsply Sirona

Angelalign

Danaher Ormco

Smartee

Irok

BioMers

ClearPath Orthodontics

Geniova

Clarus Company

EZ SMILE

3M

Scheu Dental

