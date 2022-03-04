Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems companies in 2021 (%)

The global Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems market was valued at 12980 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 17700 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Staring Sensor Technology Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems include Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Thales Group, ELBIT Systems, BAE Systems, L-3 Communications, Northrop Grumman, Rockwell Collins and UTC Aerospace, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

– Table of Contents– List of Tables & Figures– Charts– Research Methodology

Global Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Staring Sensor Technology

Scanning Sensor Technology

Airborne

Global Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Naval

Ground

Global Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

Key companies Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lockheed Martin

Raytheon

Thales Group

ELBIT Systems

BAE Systems

L-3 Communications

Northrop Grumman

Rockwell Collins

UTC Aerospace

General Dynamics

ASELSAN A.

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Safran Electronics & Defense

