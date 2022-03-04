NewsTechnology
Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Military Electro-optical
This report contains market size and forecasts of Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems in global, including the following market information:
- Global Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems companies in 2021 (%)
- The global Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems market was valued at 12980 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 17700 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Staring Sensor Technology Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems include Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Thales Group, ELBIT Systems, BAE Systems, L-3 Communications, Northrop Grumman, Rockwell Collins and UTC Aerospace, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- Wesurveyed the Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
- Global Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
- Global Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Staring Sensor Technology
- Scanning Sensor Technology
- Airborne
- Global Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
- Global Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Naval
- Ground
- Global Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
- Global Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
- Key companies Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Lockheed Martin
- Raytheon
- Thales Group
- ELBIT Systems
- BAE Systems
- L-3 Communications
- Northrop Grumman
- Rockwell Collins
- UTC Aerospace
- General Dynamics
- ASELSAN A.
- FLIR Systems, Inc.
- Safran Electronics & Defense
