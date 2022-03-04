NewsTechnology
Organic Rose Geranium Essential Oil Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Organic Rose Geranium Essential Oil
This report contains market size and forecasts of Organic Rose Geranium Essential Oil in global, including the following market information:
- Global Organic Rose Geranium Essential Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Organic Rose Geranium Essential Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Organic Rose Geranium Essential Oil companies in 2021 (%)
- The global Organic Rose Geranium Essential Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Therapeutic Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Organic Rose Geranium Essential Oil include Now, Base Formula, Eden Botanicals, Body Wonders., Majestic Pure, Fabulous Frannie, Plant Guru, Mystic Moments and Sun Organic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- Wesurveyed the Organic Rose Geranium Essential Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
- Global Organic Rose Geranium Essential Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
- Global Organic Rose Geranium Essential Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Therapeutic Grade
- Conventional
- Global Organic Rose Geranium Essential Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
- Global Organic Rose Geranium Essential Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Aromatherapy
- Skin Care
- Massage
- Others
- Global Organic Rose Geranium Essential Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
- Global Organic Rose Geranium Essential Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
- Key companies Organic Rose Geranium Essential Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Organic Rose Geranium Essential Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Organic Rose Geranium Essential Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Organic Rose Geranium Essential Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Now
- Base Formula
- Eden Botanicals
- Body Wonders.
- Majestic Pure
- Fabulous Frannie
- Plant Guru
- Mystic Moments
- Sun Organic
- Aura Cacia
- Gritman
- Young Living
- Mountain Rose Herbs
- Melaleuca Inc
- Wyndmere
- Floracopeia Inc
