Organic Rose Geranium Essential Oil Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Organic Rose Geranium Essential Oil in global, including the following market information:

Global Organic Rose Geranium Essential Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Organic Rose Geranium Essential Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Organic Rose Geranium Essential Oil companies in 2021 (%)

The global Organic Rose Geranium Essential Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Therapeutic Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Organic Rose Geranium Essential Oil include Now, Base Formula, Eden Botanicals, Body Wonders., Majestic Pure, Fabulous Frannie, Plant Guru, Mystic Moments and Sun Organic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Organic Rose Geranium Essential Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Global Organic Rose Geranium Essential Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Organic Rose Geranium Essential Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Therapeutic Grade

Conventional

Global Organic Rose Geranium Essential Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Organic Rose Geranium Essential Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aromatherapy

Skin Care

Massage

Others

Global Organic Rose Geranium Essential Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Organic Rose Geranium Essential Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

Key companies Organic Rose Geranium Essential Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Organic Rose Geranium Essential Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Organic Rose Geranium Essential Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Organic Rose Geranium Essential Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Now

Base Formula

Eden Botanicals

Body Wonders.

Majestic Pure

Fabulous Frannie

Plant Guru

Mystic Moments

Sun Organic

Aura Cacia

Gritman

Young Living

Mountain Rose Herbs

Melaleuca Inc

Wyndmere

Floracopeia Inc

