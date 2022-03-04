Magnesium Casting Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Magnesium Casting in global, including the following market information:

Global Magnesium Casting Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Magnesium Casting Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Magnesium Casting companies in 2021 (%)

The global Magnesium Casting market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Magnesium die-casting Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Magnesium Casting include AmTech International, Auer Guss GmbH, Buhler AG, Chicago Magnesium Casting Company, Dynacast International, Faw Foundry, Hettich, JPM Group and Magnesium Elektron, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Magnesium Casting manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

– Research Methodology – Table of Contents– List of Tables & Figures– Charts– Research Methodology Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-magnesium-casting-2022-2028-644

Global Magnesium Casting Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Magnesium Casting Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Magnesium die-casting

Magnesium sand-casting

Global Magnesium Casting Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Magnesium Casting Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automobiles

Electronics

Appliances

Hand Tools

Military area

Aerospace field

Others

Global Magnesium Casting Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Magnesium Casting Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

Key companies Magnesium Casting revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Magnesium Casting revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Magnesium Casting sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Magnesium Casting sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AmTech International

Auer Guss GmbH

Buhler AG

Chicago Magnesium Casting Company

Dynacast International

Faw Foundry

Hettich

JPM Group

Magnesium Elektron

Pace Industries

Skyrock

TCDC

The Lite Metals

Thompson Aluminum Casting Company (TAC)

TyTek Industries

Get the Complete Report & TOC at https://www.24marketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-magnesium-casting-2022-2028-644

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports