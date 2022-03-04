NewsTechnology

Magnesium Casting Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Magnesium Casting

This report contains market size and forecasts of Magnesium Casting in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Magnesium Casting Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Magnesium Casting Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
  • Global top five Magnesium Casting companies in 2021 (%)
  • The global Magnesium Casting market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
  • The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
  • Magnesium die-casting Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Magnesium Casting include AmTech International, Auer Guss GmbH, Buhler AG, Chicago Magnesium Casting Company, Dynacast International, Faw Foundry, Hettich, JPM Group and Magnesium Elektron, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • Wesurveyed the Magnesium Casting manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
  • Global Magnesium Casting Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
  • Global Magnesium Casting Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
  • Magnesium die-casting
  • Magnesium sand-casting
  • Global Magnesium Casting Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
  • Global Magnesium Casting Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
  • Automobiles
  • Electronics
  • Appliances
  • Hand Tools
  • Military area
  • Aerospace field
  • Others
  • Global Magnesium Casting Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
  • Global Magnesium Casting Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa
  • Competitor Analysis
  • Key companies Magnesium Casting revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Magnesium Casting revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Magnesium Casting sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Magnesium Casting sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
  • AmTech International
  • Auer Guss GmbH
  • Buhler AG
  • Chicago Magnesium Casting Company
  • Dynacast International
  • Faw Foundry
  • Hettich
  • JPM Group
  • Magnesium Elektron
  • Pace Industries
  • Skyrock
  • TCDC
  • The Lite Metals
  • Thompson Aluminum Casting Company (TAC)
  • TyTek Industries

