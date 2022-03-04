Aluminium Capacitors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminium Capacitors in global, including the following market information:

Global Aluminium Capacitors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aluminium Capacitors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Aluminium Capacitors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aluminium Capacitors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aluminium Capacitors include Murata, KYOCERA, TDK, Samsung Electro, Taiyo Yuden, Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation, Panasonic, Nichicon and Rubycon Corp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Aluminium Capacitors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aluminium Capacitors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aluminium Capacitors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors

Conductive Polymer Aluminum Solid Capacitors

Other

Global Aluminium Capacitors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aluminium Capacitors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Automotive Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Energy

Other

Global Aluminium Capacitors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aluminium Capacitors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aluminium Capacitors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aluminium Capacitors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aluminium Capacitors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Aluminium Capacitors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Murata

KYOCERA

TDK

Samsung Electro

Taiyo Yuden

Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

Panasonic

Nichicon

Rubycon Corp

Kemet

Yageo

Vishay

Aihua

Walsin

Jianghai

Lelon Electronics Corp

CapXon

Su’scon

FengHua

Maxwell

Eyang Technology

Huawei

DARFON

Elna

Torch Electron

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aluminium Capacitors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aluminium Capacitors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aluminium Capacitors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aluminium Capacitors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aluminium Capacitors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aluminium Capacitors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aluminium Capacitors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aluminium Capacitors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aluminium Capacitors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aluminium Capacitors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aluminium Capacitors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminium Capacitors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminium Capacitors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Capacitors Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminium Capacitors Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Capacitors Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

