3-Axis Electronic Compass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of 3-Axis Electronic Compass in global, including the following market information:

Global 3-Axis Electronic Compass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 3-Axis Electronic Compass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five 3-Axis Electronic Compass companies in 2021 (%)

The global 3-Axis Electronic Compass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hall Effect Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 3-Axis Electronic Compass include AKM-Asahi Kasei Microdevices, Adafruit, Garmin, STMicroelectronics, Bosch, Philips Semiconductors, VHF Communcations, Shenzhen Rion Technology Co.,Ltd and Expand Electronics. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the 3-Axis Electronic Compass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 3-Axis Electronic Compass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 3-Axis Electronic Compass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hall Effect

Fluxgate

Magneto Resistive

Global 3-Axis Electronic Compass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 3-Axis Electronic Compass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Marine

Aerospace

Other

Global 3-Axis Electronic Compass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 3-Axis Electronic Compass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 3-Axis Electronic Compass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 3-Axis Electronic Compass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 3-Axis Electronic Compass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies 3-Axis Electronic Compass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AKM-Asahi Kasei Microdevices

Adafruit

Garmin

STMicroelectronics

Bosch

Philips Semiconductors

VHF Communcations

Shenzhen Rion Technology Co.,Ltd

Expand Electronics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 3-Axis Electronic Compass Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 3-Axis Electronic Compass Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 3-Axis Electronic Compass Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 3-Axis Electronic Compass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 3-Axis Electronic Compass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 3-Axis Electronic Compass Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 3-Axis Electronic Compass Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 3-Axis Electronic Compass Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 3-Axis Electronic Compass Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 3-Axis Electronic Compass Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 3-Axis Electronic Compass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 3-Axis Electronic Compass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 3-Axis Electronic Compass Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 3-Axis Electronic Compass Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 3-Axis Electronic Compass Companies

