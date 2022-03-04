Thermal Transfer Print Head Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermal Transfer Print Head in global, including the following market information:
- Global Thermal Transfer Print Head Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Thermal Transfer Print Head Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Thermal Transfer Print Head companies in 2021 (%)
The global Thermal Transfer Print Head market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Thick Film Printhead Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Thermal Transfer Print Head include Kyocera, ROHM, Shandong Hualing (SHEC), Toshiba Hokut, AOI Electronics, Alps Electric and Mitani Micronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Thermal Transfer Print Head manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Thermal Transfer Print Head Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Thermal Transfer Print Head Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Thick Film Printhead
- Thin Film Printhead
Global Thermal Transfer Print Head Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Thermal Transfer Print Head Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- POS
- Plotting and Recording
- Self-Adhesive Labels
- Tickets
- Other
Global Thermal Transfer Print Head Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Thermal Transfer Print Head Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Thermal Transfer Print Head revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Thermal Transfer Print Head revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Thermal Transfer Print Head sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Thermal Transfer Print Head sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Kyocera
- ROHM
- Shandong Hualing (SHEC)
- Toshiba Hokut
- AOI Electronics
- Alps Electric
- Mitani Micronics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Thermal Transfer Print Head Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Thermal Transfer Print Head Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Thermal Transfer Print Head Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Thermal Transfer Print Head Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Thermal Transfer Print Head Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Thermal Transfer Print Head Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Thermal Transfer Print Head Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Thermal Transfer Print Head Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Thermal Transfer Print Head Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Thermal Transfer Print Head Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Thermal Transfer Print Head Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermal Transfer Print Head Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermal Transfer Print Head Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermal Transfer Print Head Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thermal Transfer Print Head Companies
