Global Facade Coatings Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Facade Coatings market was valued at 11290.12 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.83% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A facade is generally one exterior side of a building, usually the front.Owing to the highest construction activity for residential, as well as commercials in the Asia-Pacific region, the façade construction and its coatings accounted the highest market share among other regional markets. The number of commercial offices and buildings in the region has increased since last decade, owing to growth of major economic & business centers and the competition among the construction players for attractive looks and sustainable & economical construction has also increased the demand for façade coatings. Façade coatings market in North America is expected to have moderate growth, while repair and construction activities may support the positive demand for façade coatings in the region.

By Market Verdors:

PPG Industries

Sherwin-Williams

AkzoNobel

DAW SE

Axalta Coatings

Hempel

Sika

Nippon Paints

Kansai Paint

Tikkurila

Wacker Chemie

PermaRock

RPM International

Remmers

Teknos

Specialized Coating Systems

By Types:

Silicone

Epoxy

Acrylic

Polyurethane

By Applications:

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis : The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Facade Coatings Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Facade Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Silicone

1.4.3 Epoxy

1.4.4 Acrylic

1.4.5 Polyurethane

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Facade Coatings Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Industrial

1.5.4 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Facade Coatings Market

1.8.1 Global Facade Coatings Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Facade Coatings Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Facade Coatings Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Facade Coatings Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Facade Coatings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Facade Coatings Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Facade Coatings Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Facade Coatings Sales Volume

