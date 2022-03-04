Global Redispersible Polymer Powder Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Redispersible Polymer Powder market was valued at 143.45 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .31% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Redispersible Polymer Powder are used mainly in diverse construction chemical applications such as external thermal insulation composite systems, construction and tile adhesives, screed, self-leveling flooring compounds, plasters, repair mortars, grouts, and cementitious sealing slurries. Demand for re-dispersible polymer is continuously increasing due to its benefits in the construction industry such as better water retention and workability, strong strength development of the mortar, higher flexural strength and flexibility, and strong impact and abrasion resistance.Under the background of slower economy growth rate, companies face the higher risks of profit decline. Europe`s economies in a state of slow growth, Redispersible Polymer Powder market has a certain potential in Europe, among them Europe`s demand is relatively stable. Europe market is already saturated. These few years, Europe`s Redispersible Polymer Powder production is more than its domestic demand; therefore, Europe would export Redispersible Polymer Powder to abroad countries. We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. In future, the Redispersible Polymer Powder industry in Europe will be turn concentrated; Europe Redispersible Polymer Powder consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. In Europe, Eastern Europe and the Russian market will be the next area of competition. In recent few years, Redispersible Polymer Powder gross margins continue to decline. Global competition is likely to turn to the relationship of competition and cooperation. We believe that this industry will move towards centralization. For developing countries, the Redispersible Polymer Powder industry still has great potential.

In Asia, Southeast Asia, India and Central Asia will have a more substantial growth. Chinese market will maintain rapid growth. Wacker and Akzo Nobel are world leaders. Wacker and Akzo Nobel`s bases are located in the world`s major consumer areas. In the world, the consumption areas of Redispersible Polymer Powder industry are mainly Asia, Europe and North America. China is the largest consumption in the world, which occupied about 40%. The production areas of Redispersible Polymer Powder are mainly Asia, Europe and North America. Moreover, Wacker is the largest manufacturer in the world, which production has reached 154 K MT in 2017. The price of Redispersible Polymer Powder is lower year by year from 2014 to 2016. In the last two years, RDP prices have risen with the rise of raw material prices. The product profit margin is about 17.50%-19.50%, and it also descends in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that prices will continue to decline. Although sales of Redispersible Polymer Powder brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the Redispersible Polymer Powder field. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area. In the future, the market in developing countries will have some growth. In the globe, emerging economies countries support the building industry, it will lead the increase of building demand. Therefore, we think enter Africa, South American market will be a good choice.

By Market Verdors:

Wacker

Akzo Nobel

DCC

SANWEI

BASF

Shandong Xindadi

Xinjiang Huitong

Dow

VINAVIL

Hexion

Ashland

Wanwei

Acquos

Organik

Fenghua

Shaanxi Xutai

Puyang Yintai

Gemez Chemical

Guangzhou Yuanye

Zhaojia

Sailun Building

Henan Tiansheng Chem

Xinjiang Su Nok

Mizuda Bioscience

Shandong Micron

By Types:

VAE Type

VAE-Veo Va Type

By Applications:

Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Construction and Tile Adhesives

Putty Powder

Dry-mix Mortars

Self-leveling Flooring Compounds

Caulks

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Redispersible Polymer Powder Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Redispersible Polymer Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 VAE Type

1.4.3 VAE-Veo Va Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Redispersible Polymer Powder Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

1.5.3 Construction and Tile Adhesives

1.5.4 Putty Powder

1.5.5 Dry-mix Mortars

1.5.6 Self-leveling Flooring Compounds

1.5.7 Caulks

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Redispersible Polymer Powder Market

1.8.1 Global Redispersible Polymer Powder Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Redispersible Polymer Powder Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Redispersible Polymer Powder Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Redispersible Polymer Powder Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Redispersible Polymer Powder Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

