Water-Soluble Vitamin Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Water-Soluble Vitamin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Vitamin B Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Water-Soluble Vitamin include DSM Nutritional Products, DuPont, Pfizer, BASF, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group, Dishman Group, Bluestar Adisseo, Fermenta Biotech and Jubilant Life Sciences, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Water-Soluble Vitamin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Water-Soluble Vitamin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Water-Soluble Vitamin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Vitamin B
- Vitamin C
- Other
Global Water-Soluble Vitamin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Water-Soluble Vitamin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Healthcare
- Food & Beverages
- Other
Global Water-Soluble Vitamin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Water-Soluble Vitamin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Water-Soluble Vitamin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Water-Soluble Vitamin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Water-Soluble Vitamin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Water-Soluble Vitamin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- DSM Nutritional Products
- DuPont
- Pfizer
- BASF
- CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
- Dishman Group
- Bluestar Adisseo
- Fermenta Biotech
- Jubilant Life Sciences
- Lonza Group
- North China Pharmaceutical
- Vertellus Specialties
- Zhejiang Hangzhou Xinfu Pharmaceutical
- Zhejiang Medicine
- Zhejiang NHU
- Kemin Industries
- Archer Daniels Midland
- Pharmaceutical Companies Offering Vitamins
- Atrium Innovations
- Avid Health
- Sanofi
- DLG Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Water-Soluble Vitamin Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Water-Soluble Vitamin Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Water-Soluble Vitamin Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Water-Soluble Vitamin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Water-Soluble Vitamin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Water-Soluble Vitamin Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Water-Soluble Vitamin Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Water-Soluble Vitamin Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Water-Soluble Vitamin Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Water-Soluble Vitamin Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Water-Soluble Vitamin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Water-Soluble Vitamin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Water-Soluble Vitamin Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water-Soluble Vitamin Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Water-Soluble Vitamin Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water-Soluble Vitamin Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
