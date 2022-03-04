Medical Aesthetics Device Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Aesthetics Device in global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Aesthetics Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Medical Aesthetics Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Medical Aesthetics Device companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Aesthetics Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Aesthetic Laser and Energy Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Aesthetics Device include Alma, Cutera, Cynosure, Fotona, Galderma S.A., GSD, Lumenis Ltd., Merz, Inc and Photomedex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Medical Aesthetics Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

– Research Methodology – Table of Contents– List of Tables & Figures– Charts– Research Methodology Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-medical-aesthetics-device-2022-2028-975

Global Medical Aesthetics Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Medical Aesthetics Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Aesthetic Laser and Energy Devices

Skin Tightening and Body Contouring Devices

Aesthetic Implants

Facial Aesthetic Devices

Global Medical Aesthetics Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Medical Aesthetics Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Facial and Body Contouring

Facial and Skin Rejuvenation

Breast Enhancement

Scar Treatment

Reconstructive Surgery

Tattoo Removal

Hair Removal

Global Medical Aesthetics Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Medical Aesthetics Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

Key companies Medical Aesthetics Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Aesthetics Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medical Aesthetics Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Medical Aesthetics Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alma

Cutera

Cynosure

Fotona

Galderma S.A.

GSD

Lumenis Ltd.

Merz, Inc

Photomedex

SCITON

Sincoheren

Solta

Syneron & Candela

Toplaser

Venus Concept

Wuhan Yage

ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc

Get the Complete Report & TOC at https://www.24marketreports.com/machines/global-medical-aesthetics-device-2022-2028-975

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports