Medical Aesthetics Device Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Medical Aesthetics Device
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Aesthetics Device in global, including the following market information:
- Global Medical Aesthetics Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Medical Aesthetics Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
- Global top five Medical Aesthetics Device companies in 2021 (%)
- The global Medical Aesthetics Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Aesthetic Laser and Energy Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Medical Aesthetics Device include Alma, Cutera, Cynosure, Fotona, Galderma S.A., GSD, Lumenis Ltd., Merz, Inc and Photomedex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- Wesurveyed the Medical Aesthetics Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
- Global Medical Aesthetics Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
- Global Medical Aesthetics Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Aesthetic Laser and Energy Devices
- Skin Tightening and Body Contouring Devices
- Aesthetic Implants
- Facial Aesthetic Devices
- Global Medical Aesthetics Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
- Global Medical Aesthetics Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Facial and Body Contouring
- Facial and Skin Rejuvenation
- Breast Enhancement
- Scar Treatment
- Reconstructive Surgery
- Tattoo Removal
- Hair Removal
- Global Medical Aesthetics Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
- Global Medical Aesthetics Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
- Key companies Medical Aesthetics Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Medical Aesthetics Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Medical Aesthetics Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Medical Aesthetics Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Alma
- Cutera
- Cynosure
- Fotona
- Galderma S.A.
- GSD
- Lumenis Ltd.
- Merz, Inc
- Photomedex
- SCITON
- Sincoheren
- Solta
- Syneron & Candela
- Toplaser
- Venus Concept
- Wuhan Yage
- ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc
