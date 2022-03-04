Coded Lock Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Coded Lock in global, including the following market information:

Global Coded Lock Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Coded Lock Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Coded Lock companies in 2021 (%)

The global Coded Lock market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electronic Coded Lock Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Coded Lock include Codelocks Ltd, Kwikset, Yale, LEHMANN, BorglocksBorg Locks (UK) Ltd, ASSA ABLOY, Allegion, Kwikset (Spectrum Brands) and Master Lock (Fortune Brands), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Coded Lock manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Coded Lock Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Coded Lock Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electronic Coded Lock

Magnetic Coded Lock

Others

Global Coded Lock Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Coded Lock Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home

Commercial

Others

Global Coded Lock Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Coded Lock Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Coded Lock revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Coded Lock revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Coded Lock sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Coded Lock sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Codelocks Ltd

Kwikset

Yale

LEHMANN

BorglocksBorg Locks (UK) Ltd

ASSA ABLOY

Allegion

Kwikset (Spectrum Brands)

Master Lock (Fortune Brands)

Guangdong Be-Tech

Adel

Locstar

Probuck

Guangdong Level Intelligent Lock

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Coded Lock Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Coded Lock Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Coded Lock Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Coded Lock Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Coded Lock Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Coded Lock Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Coded Lock Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Coded Lock Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Coded Lock Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Coded Lock Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Coded Lock Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Coded Lock Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Coded Lock Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coded Lock Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Coded Lock Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coded Lock Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Coded Lock Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Electronic Coded Lock

4.1.3 Magnetic Coded Lock

4.1.4 Others

