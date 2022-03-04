NewsTechnology
Surgical Mask Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Surgical Mask
This report contains market size and forecasts of Surgical Mask in global, including the following market information:
- Global Surgical Mask Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Surgical Mask Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Surgical Mask companies in 2021 (%)
- The global Surgical Mask market was valued at 55 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 69 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Basic Surgical Masks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Surgical Mask include 3M Company, Ansell Healthcare, C.R. Bard, DUKAL Corporation, Halyard Health, Honeywell International, JMS, Johnson & Johnson and Karl Storz, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- Wesurveyed the Surgical Mask manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
- Global Surgical Mask Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
- Global Surgical Mask Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Basic Surgical Masks
- Anti-fog Foam Surgical Masks
- Fluid/splash Resistant Surgical Masks
- Global Surgical Mask Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
- Global Surgical Mask Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Prevent the Spread of Disease
- Dusty Environments
- Global Surgical Mask Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
- Global Surgical Mask Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
- Key companies Surgical Mask revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Surgical Mask revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Surgical Mask sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Surgical Mask sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3M Company
- Ansell Healthcare
- C.R. Bard
- DUKAL Corporation
- Halyard Health
- Honeywell International
- JMS
- Johnson & Johnson
- Karl Storz
- Lac-Mac
- Medline Industries
- Molnlycke Healthcare
- Sempermed
- Smith & Nephew
