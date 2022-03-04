Insulated Cable and Wire Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Insulated Cable and Wire market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

XLPE Insulated Cable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Insulated Cable and Wire include Nexans, Ari Industries, KME, Raychem HTS LLC, Sumitomo, Freedonia Group, Emerson, Hurley Wire and ISOMIL, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Insulated Cable and Wire manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Insulated Cable and Wire Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)

Global Insulated Cable and Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

XLPE Insulated Cable

Mineral Insulated Cable

Alloy Mineral Insulated Cable

Global Insulated Cable and Wire Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)

Global Insulated Cable and Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Mineral

Transportation

Power Distribution

Other

Global Insulated Cable and Wire Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)

Global Insulated Cable and Wire Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Insulated Cable and Wire revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Insulated Cable and Wire revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Insulated Cable and Wire sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Meters)

Key companies Insulated Cable and Wire sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nexans

Ari Industries

KME

Raychem HTS LLC

Sumitomo

Freedonia Group

Emerson

Hurley Wire

ISOMIL

MiCable Technologies

Omega

Conax

Trasor

