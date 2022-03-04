NewsTechnology
EMI Filter Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
EMI Filter
This report contains market size and forecasts of EMI Filter in global, including the following market information:
- Global EMI Filter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global EMI Filter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five EMI Filter companies in 2021 (%)
- The global EMI Filter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Board Mount EMI Filters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of EMI Filter include Murata, Schaffner, NXP Semiconductors, TDK, Nec Tokin, AVX, Astrodyne, TE Connectivity and Panasonic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- Wesurveyed the EMI Filter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
- Global EMI Filter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
- Global EMI Filter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Board Mount EMI Filters
- Power Line EMI Filters
- Data Line EMI Filters
- Global EMI Filter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
- Global EMI Filter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Industrial Application
- Communication
- Electronics
- Other Applications
- Global EMI Filter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
- Global EMI Filter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
- Key companies EMI Filter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies EMI Filter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies EMI Filter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies EMI Filter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Murata
- Schaffner
- NXP Semiconductors
- TDK
- Nec Tokin
- AVX
- Astrodyne
- TE Connectivity
- Panasonic
- Tusonix
- Vishay
- INPAQ Technology
- ON Semiconductors
- Exxelia Dearborn
- Shanghai Aerodev
- AOS
- ETS-Lindgren
- Jianli Electronic
