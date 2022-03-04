Ammonium Phosphates Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Ammonium Phosphates market was valued at 34610 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 40050 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mono-Ammonium Phosphate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ammonium Phosphates include Lanxess AG, Solvay S.A, DuPont, Mitsui Chemicals, CF Industries Holdings, Ma’aden-Saudi Arabian Mining Company, OCP SA, Prayon SA, Yidu Xingfa Chemicals Company and Jordan Phosphate Mines Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Ammonium Phosphates manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ammonium Phosphates Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ammonium Phosphates Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mono-Ammonium Phosphate

Di-Ammonium Phosphate

Ammonium Polyphosphate

Global Ammonium Phosphates Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ammonium Phosphates Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverages

Fertilizer

Flame Retardant

Water Treatment Chemicals

Other

Global Ammonium Phosphates Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ammonium Phosphates Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ammonium Phosphates revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ammonium Phosphates revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ammonium Phosphates sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Ammonium Phosphates sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lanxess AG

Solvay S.A

DuPont

Mitsui Chemicals

CF Industries Holdings

Ma’aden-Saudi Arabian Mining Company

OCP SA, Prayon SA

Yidu Xingfa Chemicals Company

Jordan Phosphate Mines Company

Chemische Fabrik Budenheim KG

Yuntianhua Group Company

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group

Wengfu Group

Vale S.A

Sichuan Chuanxi Xingda Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ammonium Phosphates Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ammonium Phosphates Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ammonium Phosphates Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ammonium Phosphates Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ammonium Phosphates Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ammonium Phosphates Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ammonium Phosphates Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ammonium Phosphates Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ammonium Phosphates Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ammonium Phosphates Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ammonium Phosphates Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ammonium Phosphates Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ammonium Phosphates Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ammonium Phosphates Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ammonium Phosphates Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ammonium Phosphates Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

