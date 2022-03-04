Mobile Platforms Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Platforms in global, including the following market information:

Global Mobile Platforms Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Mobile Platforms Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Mobile Platforms companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mobile Platforms market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Tracked Self Propelled Platforms Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mobile Platforms include Talleres Velilla, Haulotte, Platform Basket, KUKA Roboter, Skyjack, JLG Industries, IMER International, DUX Machinery and Normet International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Mobile Platforms manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Global Mobile Platforms Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mobile Platforms Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Tracked Self Propelled Platforms

Rail Road Access Platforms

Telescopic Self Propelled Platforms

Articulated Self Propelled Platforms

Other types

Global Mobile Platforms Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mobile Platforms Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Electric power

Aerospace

Municipal

Others

Global Mobile Platforms Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mobile Platforms Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

Key companies Mobile Platforms revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mobile Platforms revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Mobile Platforms sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Mobile Platforms sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Talleres Velilla

Haulotte

Platform Basket

KUKA Roboter

Skyjack

JLG Industries

IMER International

DUX Machinery

Normet International

Manitou

Snorkel

Sunward Intelligent Equipment

Gruniverpal

Xuzhou Construction Machinery

