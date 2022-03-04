Graphene Films Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Graphene Films market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
0.5m Wide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Graphene Films include Applied Graphene Materials, 3M Company, Advanced Graphene Products, EGC Enterprises, Neptco, Kitagawa Industries, Laird Technologies, Zippertubing and Green Rubber, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Graphene Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Graphene Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Graphene Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 0.5m Wide
- 1m Wide
- 5m Wide
- 8m Wide
- Other
Global Graphene Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Graphene Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Electronic Touch Screen
- Luminous Plate
- Solar Cell
- Other
Global Graphene Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Graphene Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Graphene Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Graphene Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Graphene Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
- Key companies Graphene Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Applied Graphene Materials
- 3M Company
- Advanced Graphene Products
- EGC Enterprises
- Neptco
- Kitagawa Industries
- Laird Technologies
- Zippertubing
- Green Rubber
- 2D Carbon Tech
- Bluestone Global Tech
- Thomas Swan
- Vorbeck Materials
- Haydale Graphene Industries
- Angstron Materials
- Adnano Technologies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Graphene Films Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Graphene Films Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Graphene Films Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Graphene Films Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Graphene Films Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Graphene Films Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Graphene Films Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Graphene Films Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Graphene Films Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Graphene Films Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Graphene Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Graphene Films Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Graphene Films Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphene Films Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Graphene Films Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphene Films Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Graphene Films Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 0.5m Wide
