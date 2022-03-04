Graphene Films Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Graphene Films market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0.5m Wide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Graphene Films include Applied Graphene Materials, 3M Company, Advanced Graphene Products, EGC Enterprises, Neptco, Kitagawa Industries, Laird Technologies, Zippertubing and Green Rubber, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Graphene Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Graphene Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Graphene Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

0.5m Wide

1m Wide

5m Wide

8m Wide

Other

Global Graphene Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Graphene Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronic Touch Screen

Luminous Plate

Solar Cell

Other

Global Graphene Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Graphene Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Graphene Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Graphene Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Graphene Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Graphene Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Applied Graphene Materials

3M Company

Advanced Graphene Products

EGC Enterprises

Neptco

Kitagawa Industries

Laird Technologies

Zippertubing

Green Rubber

2D Carbon Tech

Bluestone Global Tech

Thomas Swan

Vorbeck Materials

Haydale Graphene Industries

Angstron Materials

Adnano Technologies

