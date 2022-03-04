Super Abrasive Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Super Abrasive market was valued at 6154.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7801 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Diamond Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Super Abrasive include 3M, Saint Gobain, Asahi, Elephant Abrasives, Eagles Superabrasives, Saily, Sia Abrasives, Hongtuo Superhard and Kure, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Super Abrasive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Super Abrasive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Super Abrasive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Diamond

Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN)

Other

Global Super Abrasive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Super Abrasive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace

Automotive

Medical

Other

Global Super Abrasive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Super Abrasive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Super Abrasive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Super Abrasive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Super Abrasive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Super Abrasive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Saint Gobain

Asahi

Elephant Abrasives

Eagles Superabrasives

Saily

Sia Abrasives

Hongtuo Superhard

Kure

Luxin

Mirka

Noritake

Action Superabrasive

Shanghai Z&Y

Slip Naxos

Krebs & Riedel

Heger Gmbh Excellent Diamond Tools

Dr.Kaiser

Effgen

Ehwa

Husqvarna Construction Prod

