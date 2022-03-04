Super Abrasive Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Super Abrasive market was valued at 6154.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7801 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Diamond Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Super Abrasive include 3M, Saint Gobain, Asahi, Elephant Abrasives, Eagles Superabrasives, Saily, Sia Abrasives, Hongtuo Superhard and Kure, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Super Abrasive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Super Abrasive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Super Abrasive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Diamond
- Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN)
- Other
Global Super Abrasive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Super Abrasive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Aerospace
- Automotive
- Medical
- Other
Global Super Abrasive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Super Abrasive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Super Abrasive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Super Abrasive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Super Abrasive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Super Abrasive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3M
- Saint Gobain
- Asahi
- Elephant Abrasives
- Eagles Superabrasives
- Saily
- Sia Abrasives
- Hongtuo Superhard
- Kure
- Luxin
- Mirka
- Noritake
- Action Superabrasive
- Shanghai Z&Y
- Slip Naxos
- Krebs & Riedel
- Heger Gmbh Excellent Diamond Tools
- Dr.Kaiser
- Effgen
- Ehwa
- Husqvarna Construction Prod
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Super Abrasive Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Super Abrasive Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Super Abrasive Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Super Abrasive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Super Abrasive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Super Abrasive Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Super Abrasive Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Super Abrasive Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Super Abrasive Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Super Abrasive Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Super Abrasive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Super Abrasive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Super Abrasive Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Super Abrasive Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Super Abrasive Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Super Abrasive Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Super Abrasive Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Diamond
