1-Naphthol Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global 1-Naphthol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Reagent Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 1-Naphthol include Sugai, Himedia, Huada, Pharmaluxury, Colorific, Baiming, Zhejiang Dragon, Shenxin and Jintianyuan. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 1-Naphthol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 1-Naphthol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 1-Naphthol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Reagent Grade

Industrial Grade

Global 1-Naphthol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 1-Naphthol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Insecticide

Dyes and Pigments

Global 1-Naphthol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 1-Naphthol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 1-Naphthol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 1-Naphthol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 1-Naphthol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies 1-Naphthol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sugai

Himedia

Huada

Pharmaluxury

Colorific

Baiming

Zhejiang Dragon

Shenxin

Jintianyuan

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 1-Naphthol Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 1-Naphthol Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 1-Naphthol Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 1-Naphthol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 1-Naphthol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 1-Naphthol Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 1-Naphthol Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 1-Naphthol Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 1-Naphthol Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 1-Naphthol Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 1-Naphthol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1-Naphthol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 1-Naphthol Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1-Naphthol Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 1-Naphthol Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 1-Naphthol Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global 1-Naphthol Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Reagent Grade

4.1.3 Industrial Grade

