1-Naphthol Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
1-Naphthol
The global 1-Naphthol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Reagent Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 1-Naphthol include Sugai, Himedia, Huada, Pharmaluxury, Colorific, Baiming, Zhejiang Dragon, Shenxin and Jintianyuan. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 1-Naphthol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 1-Naphthol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 1-Naphthol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Reagent Grade
- Industrial Grade
Global 1-Naphthol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 1-Naphthol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Insecticide
- Dyes and Pigments
Global 1-Naphthol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 1-Naphthol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies 1-Naphthol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies 1-Naphthol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies 1-Naphthol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies 1-Naphthol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Sugai
- Himedia
- Huada
- Pharmaluxury
- Colorific
- Baiming
- Zhejiang Dragon
- Shenxin
- Jintianyuan
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 1-Naphthol Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 1-Naphthol Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 1-Naphthol Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 1-Naphthol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 1-Naphthol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 1-Naphthol Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 1-Naphthol Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 1-Naphthol Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 1-Naphthol Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 1-Naphthol Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 1-Naphthol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1-Naphthol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 1-Naphthol Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1-Naphthol Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 1-Naphthol Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 1-Naphthol Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global 1-Naphthol Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Reagent Grade
4.1.3 Industrial Grade
