Refrigeration Lubricants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Refrigeration Lubricants market was valued at 1971.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2250.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mineral Oil Lubricant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Refrigeration Lubricants include BASF, Exxon Mobil, Nyco SA, IKV Tribology, Hatco, PMC Biogenix Inc, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, Chevron and FUCHS Lubricants, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Refrigeration Lubricants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Refrigeration Lubricants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Refrigeration Lubricants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mineral Oil Lubricant

Synthetic Lubricant

Other

Global Refrigeration Lubricants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Refrigeration Lubricants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Air Conditionings

Refrigeration Compressors

Production of Soft Drinks

Other

Global Refrigeration Lubricants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Refrigeration Lubricants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Refrigeration Lubricants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Refrigeration Lubricants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Refrigeration Lubricants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Refrigeration Lubricants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Exxon Mobil

Nyco SA

IKV Tribology

Hatco

PMC Biogenix Inc

Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Chevron

FUCHS Lubricants

National Refrigerants

Shell

JX Nippon Oil & Energy

Total Specialities

BP

Castrol

BVA Oil

Matrix Specialty Lubricants

Kluber Lubrication

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Refrigeration Lubricants Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Refrigeration Lubricants Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Refrigeration Lubricants Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Refrigeration Lubricants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Refrigeration Lubricants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Refrigeration Lubricants Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Refrigeration Lubricants Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Refrigeration Lubricants Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Refrigeration Lubricants Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Refrigeration Lubricants Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Refrigeration Lubricants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Refrigeration Lubricants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Refrigeration Lubricants Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refrigeration Lubricants Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Refrigeration Lubricants Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refrigeration Lubricants Companies

