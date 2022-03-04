Construction Sand Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Construction Sand market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Natural Sand Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Construction Sand include Saint-Gobain, Bathgate Silica Sand, Nugent Sand, Pattison Sand, Pioneer Natural Resources, Select Sands, Sibelco, Mitsubishi and Quarzwerke, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Construction Sand manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Construction Sand Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Construction Sand Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Natural Sand

Synthetic Sand

Global Construction Sand Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Construction Sand Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Foundry

Construction

Ceramics & Refractories

Glass Manufacturing

Other

Global Construction Sand Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Construction Sand Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Construction Sand revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Construction Sand revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Construction Sand sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Construction Sand sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Saint-Gobain

Bathgate Silica Sand

Nugent Sand

Pattison Sand

Pioneer Natural Resources

Select Sands

Sibelco

Mitsubishi

Quarzwerke

Tochu Corporation

Taiwan Glass Industry

Chongqing Changjiang Moulding Material

Zhuzhou Kibing Group

Holcim

Minerali Industriali

Haryana Ceramic & Allied Products Industries

EOG Resources Incorporated

Adwan Chemical Industries

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Construction Sand Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Construction Sand Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Construction Sand Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Construction Sand Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Construction Sand Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Construction Sand Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Construction Sand Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Construction Sand Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Construction Sand Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Construction Sand Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Construction Sand Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Construction Sand Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Construction Sand Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Construction Sand Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Construction Sand Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Construction Sand Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

