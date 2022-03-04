Construction Sand Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Construction Sand market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Natural Sand Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Construction Sand include Saint-Gobain, Bathgate Silica Sand, Nugent Sand, Pattison Sand, Pioneer Natural Resources, Select Sands, Sibelco, Mitsubishi and Quarzwerke, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Construction Sand manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Construction Sand Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Construction Sand Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Natural Sand
- Synthetic Sand
Global Construction Sand Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Construction Sand Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Foundry
- Construction
- Ceramics & Refractories
- Glass Manufacturing
- Other
Global Construction Sand Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Construction Sand Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Construction Sand revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Construction Sand revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Construction Sand sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Construction Sand sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Saint-Gobain
- Bathgate Silica Sand
- Nugent Sand
- Pattison Sand
- Pioneer Natural Resources
- Select Sands
- Sibelco
- Mitsubishi
- Quarzwerke
- Tochu Corporation
- Taiwan Glass Industry
- Chongqing Changjiang Moulding Material
- Zhuzhou Kibing Group
- Holcim
- Minerali Industriali
- Haryana Ceramic & Allied Products Industries
- EOG Resources Incorporated
- Adwan Chemical Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Construction Sand Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Construction Sand Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Construction Sand Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Construction Sand Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Construction Sand Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Construction Sand Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Construction Sand Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Construction Sand Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Construction Sand Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Construction Sand Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Construction Sand Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Construction Sand Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Construction Sand Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Construction Sand Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Construction Sand Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Construction Sand Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
