Agricultural Bactericides Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Agricultural Bactericides
The global Agricultural Bactericides market was valued at 9409.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10960 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Copper-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Agricultural Bactericides include BASF, DOW, Sumitomo Chemical, Bayer Cropscience, Syngenta, FMC, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions, Nufarm and Nippon Soda and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Agricultural Bactericides manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Agricultural Bactericides Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Agricultural Bactericides Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Copper-based
- Dithiocarbamate
- Amide
- Antibiotic
Global Agricultural Bactericides Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Agricultural Bactericides Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Foliar Spray
- Soil Treatment
Global Agricultural Bactericides Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Agricultural Bactericides Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Agricultural Bactericides revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Agricultural Bactericides revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Agricultural Bactericides sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Agricultural Bactericides sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- DOW
- Sumitomo Chemical
- Bayer Cropscience
- Syngenta
- FMC
- ADAMA Agricultural Solutions
- Nufarm
- Nippon Soda
- Multimol Micro Fertilizer Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Agricultural Bactericides Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Agricultural Bactericides Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Agricultural Bactericides Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Agricultural Bactericides Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Agricultural Bactericides Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Agricultural Bactericides Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Agricultural Bactericides Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Agricultural Bactericides Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Agricultural Bactericides Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Agricultural Bactericides Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Agricultural Bactericides Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Agricultural Bactericides Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Agricultural Bactericides Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agricultural Bactericides Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Agricultural Bactericides Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agricultural Bactericide
