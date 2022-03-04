Reclamation Sand Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Reclamation Sand market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ceramic Grinding Wheel Reclamation Sand Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Reclamation Sand include Saint-Gobain, Bathgate Silica Sand, Nugent Sand, Pattison Sand, Pioneer Natural Resources, Select Sands, Sibelco, Mitsubishi and Quarzwerke, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Reclamation Sand manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Reclamation Sand Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Reclamation Sand Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ceramic Grinding Wheel Reclamation Sand

Resin Grinding Wheel Reclamation Sand

Rubber Grinding Wheel Reclamation Sand

Other

Global Reclamation Sand Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Reclamation Sand Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Foundry

Construction

Other

Global Reclamation Sand Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Reclamation Sand Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Reclamation Sand revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Reclamation Sand revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Reclamation Sand sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Reclamation Sand sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Saint-Gobain

Bathgate Silica Sand

Nugent Sand

Pattison Sand

Pioneer Natural Resources

Select Sands

Sibelco

Mitsubishi

Quarzwerke

Tochu Corporation

Taiwan Glass Industry

Chongqing Changjiang Moulding Material

Zhuzhou Kibing Group

Holcim

Minerali Industriali

Haryana Ceramic & Allied Products Industries

EOG Resources Incorporated

Adwan Chemical Industries

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Reclamation Sand Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Reclamation Sand Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Reclamation Sand Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Reclamation Sand Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Reclamation Sand Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Reclamation Sand Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Reclamation Sand Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Reclamation Sand Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Reclamation Sand Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Reclamation Sand Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Reclamation Sand Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Reclamation Sand Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Reclamation Sand Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Reclamation Sand Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Reclamation Sand Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Reclamation Sand Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Reclamation Sand Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

