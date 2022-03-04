Reclamation Sand Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Reclamation Sand market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ceramic Grinding Wheel Reclamation Sand Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Reclamation Sand include Saint-Gobain, Bathgate Silica Sand, Nugent Sand, Pattison Sand, Pioneer Natural Resources, Select Sands, Sibelco, Mitsubishi and Quarzwerke, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Reclamation Sand manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Reclamation Sand Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Reclamation Sand Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Ceramic Grinding Wheel Reclamation Sand
- Resin Grinding Wheel Reclamation Sand
- Rubber Grinding Wheel Reclamation Sand
- Other
Global Reclamation Sand Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Reclamation Sand Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Foundry
- Construction
- Other
Global Reclamation Sand Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Reclamation Sand Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Reclamation Sand revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Reclamation Sand revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Reclamation Sand sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Reclamation Sand sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Saint-Gobain
- Bathgate Silica Sand
- Nugent Sand
- Pattison Sand
- Pioneer Natural Resources
- Select Sands
- Sibelco
- Mitsubishi
- Quarzwerke
- Tochu Corporation
- Taiwan Glass Industry
- Chongqing Changjiang Moulding Material
- Zhuzhou Kibing Group
- Holcim
- Minerali Industriali
- Haryana Ceramic & Allied Products Industries
- EOG Resources Incorporated
- Adwan Chemical Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Reclamation Sand Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Reclamation Sand Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Reclamation Sand Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Reclamation Sand Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Reclamation Sand Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Reclamation Sand Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Reclamation Sand Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Reclamation Sand Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Reclamation Sand Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Reclamation Sand Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Reclamation Sand Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Reclamation Sand Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Reclamation Sand Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Reclamation Sand Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Reclamation Sand Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Reclamation Sand Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Reclamation Sand Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
