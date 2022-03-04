Color Concentrates Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Color Concentrates market was valued at 4362.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5566.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Injection Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Color Concentrates include CABOT Corporation, Clariant, Polyone, A Schulman, Dainichiseika, Ampacet Corporation, DIC Corporation, Americhem and Colorant Chromatics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Color Concentrates manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Color Concentrates Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Color Concentrates Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Injection Type

Blow molding Type

Spinning Type

Global Color Concentrates Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Color Concentrates Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packing Industry

Automotive Interior

Plastic Pipe

Global Color Concentrates Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Color Concentrates Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Color Concentrates revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Color Concentrates revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Color Concentrates sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Color Concentrates sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CABOT Corporation

Clariant

Polyone

A Schulman

Dainichiseika

Ampacet Corporation

DIC Corporation

Americhem

Colorant Chromatics

Tokyo Printing Ink

Plastics Color Corporation

Carolina Color

Penn Color

Colortech Inc.

Breen Color

Hudson Color Concentrates

Far East Plastic Colours

Keyuan Innovative Materials

Guangzhou Bosi

Suzhou Pulaike

Runxing Plastic

Chunchao Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Color Concentrates Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Color Concentrates Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Color Concentrates Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Color Concentrates Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Color Concentrates Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Color Concentrates Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Color Concentrates Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Color Concentrates Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Color Concentrates Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Color Concentrates Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Color Concentrates Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Color Concentrates Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Color Concentrates Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Color Concentrates Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Color Concentrates Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Color Concentrates Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Color Concentrates Market Size

